Williamsburg Wawa near William & Mary set to close in December

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The Williamsburg Wawa near William & Mary's campus is set to close on Dec. 16, store employees confirmed.

In a statement sent to News 3, a spokesperson with Wawa confirmed the store would permanently close following an extensive evaluation.

"We review a number of factors, including store performance and the ability to expand or to make improvements necessary to the physical space to maintain or meet Wawa's current operating and brand standards," the statement read.

As word of the closure spread, a petition to save the store at 315 Richmond Road has gathered more than 5,500 signatures.

"For many residents of Williamsburg, Virginia, Wawa store #0681 is more than just a convenience store; it is a cornerstone of community life," the petition reads. "Located at the heart of our town, store #0681 has served locals and generations of William & Mary students during finals weeks, late night adventures, and anything else under the sun."

Wawa addressed the concerns of the local community in a statement.

"While we recognize that our other Williamsburg stores cannot fully replace the convenience of having Wawa near the campus, we hope to continue serving the community from those nearby locations and through options such as delivery," the spokesperson said in a statement. "We are grateful for the support of the local community over the years, and we hope to continue to serve our customers at our other store locations in Williamsburg."

All Wawa associates at the location were offered an opportunity to continue working at another Wawa store location in the market, according to Wawa's statement.

Wawa also says free coffee will be offered on Dec. 15, the last day before the store closes.

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