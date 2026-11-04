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One dead after motorcycle car crash: JCCPD

Top Stories for Hampton Roads on Nov. 4, 2026
Top Stories for Hampton Roads on Nov. 4, 2026
Generic: James City County Police
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JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — A 76-year-old man died after his motorcycle was hit by a car on Wednesday, according to the James City County Police Department.

Around 1:43 p.m., Jon W. Persons was driving his motorcycle down the 6000 block of Centerville Road when a car driving in the opposite direction crossed in front of Persons while he was turning and crashed into his motorcycle. Persons was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries, according to JCCPD.

The car's driver, 20-year-old Dev'ion N. Williams, was charged with reckless driving, according to police.

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