Two adults charged in connection with child bringing gun to Williamsburg school: JCCPD

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Two adults were charged in connection with a child bringing a gun to a Williamsburg school on Oct. 16, according to the James City County Police Department.

On Oct. 16, JCCPD and York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office were alerted on Friday that an elementary school student had shown a gun in his backpack to another student.

Investigators said the report was made after the student who allegedly had the gun had already left Williamsburg Christian Academy and had been taken by bus to BaePlex, an after-school care facility in York County.

Watch previous coverage: Williamsburg Christian Academy promises added security after gun incident; parents voice concerns

Williamsburg Christian Academy promises added security after gun incident; parents voice concerns

YPSO deputies responded to BaePlex, located the 10-year-old and recovered what authorities later identified as a handgun.

A man and a woman were charged with allowing access to firearms by a minor, which is a class 2 misdemeanor in Virginia. Both turned themselves in voluntarily and were released on bond, according to JCCPD. The child's identity is not being released.

Williamsburg Christian Academy is now requiring clear backpacks for all students among other increased security measures, like more frequent locker checks, backpack inspections and law enforcement presence.

Watch previous coverage: Williamsburg Christian Academy requires clear backpacks, adds new security measures after gun incident

Williamsburg Christian Academy requires clear backpacks, adds new security measures after gun incident

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