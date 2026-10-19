Williamsburg Christian Academy promises added security after gun incident; parents voice concerns

WILLIAMSBURG — Williamsburg Christian Academy says it plans to implement additional security measures after police say a 10-year-old fifth grade student brought a handgun to school before the weapon was later recovered at an after-school program.

In a statement provided to News 3 Monday, Williamsburg Christian Academy Head of School Mark Kirk said the firearm was not loaded, no ammunition was present and no threats were made against anyone at the school.

"The matter remains under active police investigation, and the school is cooperating fully with authorities," the statement said. "Based on the allegation in this incident, the student will not return to school, and Williamsburg Christian Academy will be implementing additional security measures."

The statement comes after an incident Friday that prompted a police investigation involving both the James City County Police Department and the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office.

According to police, officers were notified just after 4:00pm Friday after a student reported being shown a firearm by another elementary school student who had concealed the weapon in a backpack.

Investigators said the report was made after the student who allegedly had the gun had already left Williamsburg Christian Academy and had been taken by bus to BaePlex, an after-school care facility in York County.

York-Poquoson Sheriff's deputies responded to BaePlex, located the 10-year-old and recovered what authorities later identified as a handgun.

The school notified parents of the incident over the weekend and announced classes would be canceled Monday to allow faculty and staff to participate in law enforcement-led situational awareness training and receive updated security protocols.

School leaders also scheduled a town hall meeting Monday evening for parents and said local law enforcement officers would have an increased presence on campus going forward.

Parents Davina Delgado-Dial and Zach Dial, whose fifth-grade son attends the school and sat next to the student involved in the incident, said the news was alarming.

"It feels like it's a nationwide epidemic that just continues to happen everywhere," Davina Delgado-Dial said. "And now it's hit really, really close to home."

The couple said they learned about the incident through an email sent by the school Saturday evening.

Delgado-Dial said she believes additional security measures should be considered to help prevent similar incidents in the future.

"Maybe a security guard or two at the entrance of school, going through backpacks, maybe going the clear backpack route," she said.

Zach Dial praised the student who reported the gun and said that action may have prevented a more serious situation.

"It all came down to that kid who reported it and his family doing the right thing," Dial said. "I think that was a big measure and it saved a potential scare that could have been worse."

Both parents said they support the school's decision to close Monday for staff training and hold a town hall meeting for families.

"I think it's the right step," Dial said. "Let's get the teachers to regroup, work as a team and move forward and see what we can do as a school to prevent it from happening again."

Police said there is no known ongoing threat to the school, the after-school program or the community. Authorities are continuing to investigate how the child got possession of the gun and who owns it. No charges had been filed as of Monday.

Williamsburg Christian Academy said it conducted a school-wide search after learning of the allegation and found no additional threats or security concerns on campus. School leaders also commended the student who reported the firearm, calling the decision to come forward an example of courage and good judgment.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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