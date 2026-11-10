Teacher listed on Williamsburg Christian Academy website among two charged in student gun incident

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Two adults charged in connection with a student bringing a handgun to Williamsburg Christian Academy in October appeared in court Tuesday morning for an arraignment. One of the two charged is listed on Williamsburg Christian Academy's website as a math and science teacher.

LaShawnda Day and Jathan Day are each charged with allowing access to firearms by a minor, a Class 2 misdemeanor in Virginia.

The charges stem from an Oct. 16 incident at Williamsburg Christian Academy. Police said a 10-year-old fifth-grade student showed another student a gun inside a backpack. The report was made after the student had already left the school and traveled by bus to BaePlex, an after-school facility in York County, where deputies located the child and recovered a handgun.

Watch previous coverage: Williamsburg Christian Academy promises added security after gun incident; parents voice concerns

Williamsburg Christian Academy promises added security after gun incident; parents voice concerns

Several days later, James City County police announced that two adults had been charged in connection with the incident. Both voluntarily turned themselves in and were released on bond, according to the James City County Police Department.

News 3 has since learned the two people charged are LaShawnda Day and Jathan Day. Police identified them as husband and wife.

LaShawnda Day was still listed on Williamsburg Christian Academy’s website Tuesday as a math and science learning facilitator.

Following Tuesday’s court appearance, News 3 reporter Erin Holly asked LaShawnda Day whether she was still employed by the school.

“No comment,” she said.

News 3 called Mark Kirk, Williamsburg Christian Academy's head of school, multiple times and left several messages asking about LaShawnda Day’s employment status. Those messages had not been returned as of publication.

LaShawnda Day and Jathan Day also declined to comment on the case following their arraignments. Jathan Day told News 3, “We’re just trying to protect our child.”

Both indicated told the judge in court Tuesday that they plan to hire their own attorneys. They are due back in court later this month.

In a statement provided to News 3 last month, Williamsburg Christian Academy said the handgun was unloaded, no ammunition was present and no threats were made against anyone at the school. The school also said the student involved would not return to school there.

After the incident, News 3 spoke with parents Zach Dial and Davina Delgado-Dial, whose fifth-grade child attends the school.

“No fifth grader, you know, should have access to a firearm,” they told News 3. “We saw what happened a couple years ago in Newport News. So, I do believe it starts at home.”

The school initially canceled classes for one day to allow faculty and staff to participate in safety training and announced several additional security measures soon after. Those included requiring clear backpacks, more frequent locker checks, backpack inspections and periodic law enforcement presence on campus.

Watch previous coverage: Williamsburg Christian Academy requires clear backpacks, adds new security measures after gun incident

Williamsburg Christian Academy requires clear backpacks, adds new security measures after gun incident

At the time, the parents told News 3 they supported the school taking additional precautions.

“You know, we did have a scare,” Zach Dial said. “So now let’s get the teachers to regroup, work as a team and move forward, see what we can do as a school to prevent it from happening again.”

LaShawnda Day and Jathan Day are scheduled to return to Williamsburg-James City County General District Court on Nov. 24.

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