WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — At least 28 William & Mary students were hurt after a deck collapsed at an off-campus home in Williamsburg late Friday, officials said.

Dispatchers received a report of a structure collapse in the 200 block of Matoaka Court just after 10:05 p.m. That address is roughly half a mile from the campus of William & Mary.

Fire crews from Williamsburg as well as James City County, along with Williamsburg Police, responded and found that the back porch of the home had collapsed.

Officials said at least 28 people were hurt — 13 taken to the hospital by emergency crews and 15 who got there on their own — as of 10 a.m. Saturday. Their injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

At least 28 William & Mary students injured after deck collapse at off-campus home

In a message to the William & Mary campus Saturday morning, Ginger Ambler said additional students may have gone for medical treatment.

"We recognize that such an experience may affect our students deeply and in different ways. They will need our help in the coming days as they recover and maintain momentum at William & Mary," Ambler, the college's senior vice president for student affairs and public safety, said.

Ambler said staff across multiple departments, including student leadership development and residence life, are working to help the students. She encouraged anyone who needs help, or who sees someone struggling, to reach out to the Student Affairs office.

Officials said they are working with Riverside Doctors' Hospital and Sentara Williamsburg to confirm how many people transported themselves.

The city's Codes Compliance Division was notified and is inspecting and evaluating the site.

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