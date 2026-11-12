Chesapeake police officer arrested on 50 felony CSAM charges: CPD

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake police officer was arrested and charged with 50 felony counts of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) on Thursday, according to the Chesapeake Police Department.

Officer Justin A. Williams, 27, was charged with 50 felony counts, divided into 25 counts of possession of CSAM and 25 counts of distribution of CSAM, according to CPD.

Williams was a Chesapeake police officer for two years and has been suspended without pay pending the investigation's outcome. The FBI Norfolk Resident Agency is participating in the investigation, CPD said.

No additional information is available as this is an active investigation, according to CPD.

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