Chesapeake massage therapist facing 218 charges for secretly recording clients denied bond

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake massage therapist accused of secretly recording clients is staying behind bars as he faces 218 unlawful recording charges in a case prosecutors said may involve nearly 60 victims.

Erik Christian Sorto, 35, appeared in shackles for a bond hearing Thursday in Chesapeake General District Court. A judge denied his request for bond, saying the court was not comfortable with any conditions that would allow Sorto to be released.

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The bond hearing revealed additional details of the investigation.

Prosecutors said detectives have been working the case since May and have identified about 746 videos connected to Chesapeake through dates, times and location data. According to the Commonwealth, investigators believe 59 people were recorded, about 40 have been identified and interviewed by police, and those identified wanted to pursue prosecution.

The Commonwealth described some of the videos in court, saying they show massage clients getting undressed and a phone positioned under blankets and propped up on shelves. Prosecutors said other recordings allegedly show Sorto using one hand to perform a massage while filming his client with the other hand. They said some of the videos include close-up images of clients' private areas.

The allegations are connected to Sorto's work as a massage therapist. Prosecutors referenced records from Healthfirst Rehab & Wellness Center in Chesapeake during the hearing and said alleged recordings were connected to that location.

News 3 Chesapeake reporter Erin Holly spoke off camera with two women who said they were clients of Sorto and had concerns about their own appointments.

One told News 3 she became suspicious enough during a massage that she tried to record Sorto because she believed Sorto could be recording her. Another alleged victim of Sorto's told News 3 Sorto took the sheet completely off of her during a massage while recording her.

Both women told News 3 they are concerned about their safety. Prosectors said some of the alleged victims are worried even more because of Sorto's reported cybersecurity background.

The Commonwealth raised similar concerns in arguing against bond, telling the court Sorto currently works in cybersecurity. Prosecutors argued the nature of that work heightened their concerns about what could happen if Sorto were released.

Prosecutors also told the judge the alleged behavior was not isolated. According to the Commonwealth, one case dates to 2022, when Sorto worked at Hand & Stone. They said alleged conduct continued through his time licensed as a massage therapist.

Chesapeake's inmate records independently show alleged offense dates stretching from at least July 2022 into 2026. The records list all 218 current charges as misdemeanors described as the "unlawful creation of videographic/still image of another."

Another issue that appeared to weigh heavily on the court was what prosecutors said happened after Sorto had already been confronted.

According to the Commonwealth, Sorto was confronted about the allegations in February, but allegedly continued recording people through May. The judge referenced approximately 30 charges from March and April, after that confrontation, and expressed concern that the alleged behavior continued despite Sorto knowing concerns had been raised.

The Commonwealth argued there was a risk Sorto could continue to "prey on women" if released and said there was potential for additional victims. The Commonwealth expressed concerns about Sorto still having a valid masseuse license.

Sorto's defense attorney pushed back on those arguments, emphasizing that the 218 charges are misdemeanors, not felonies.

The defense argued Sorto was not a flight risk and "had every opportunity to leave the area" but did not. The attorney said Sorto would live at home with his wife in Chesapeake if released, would have no contact with alleged victims and was no longer working at his previous job.

Sorto's wife also addressed the court, saying Sorto is a provider for the family and has two children. The defense said Sorto works in cybersecurity and that the family could help ensure he complied with any medical and release conditions.

The defense also pointed to Sorto's medical history. Sorto's wife said he was shot in the head in 2015 and has PTSD and depression and takes medication. His wife argued his medical needs were not being adequately addressed while incarcerated.

The defense requested a $10,000 secured bond, along with any additional conditions the judge deemed necessary, and suggested suspension of Sorto's massage therapy license could also be imposed as a condition.

The Commonwealth opposed his release, arguing the allegations represent more than "just misdemeanors" because of the invasive nature of the alleged recordings and the number of people potentially involved.

The judge ultimately denied bond, finding there were no conditions the court was comfortable imposing that would allow Sorto to be released.

Sorto remains held without bond. He was booked by Chesapeake police on Nov. 6.

News 3 attempted to speak with Sorto's attorney following Thursday's hearing to get a response to the allegations and the concerns raised by the victims. Sorto's attorney declined to comment.

Sorto is scheduled to be back in court for an arraignment on Nov. 30.

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