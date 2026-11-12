Chesapeake Humane Society announces emergency pause in shelter operations

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Humane Society says it is temporarily pausing shelter operations beginning Thursday, November 12, as it works to address financial challenges and develop a plan for the organization's future.

The organization expects the pause at its Adoption Center, located at 1149 New Mill Drive, to last approximately six to eight months.

The nonprofit said rising operating costs and veterinary staffing shortages over the past year have created significant financial strain. Staffing transitions temporarily reduced the capacity of its veterinary clinic, resulting in a substantial loss of revenue.

As part of its efforts to stabilize, the organization is reducing staff and making changes to its leadership and operations.

Despite the shelter pause, the Chesapeake Humane Society's Low-Cost Veterinary Clinic and Crisis Boarding Program will stay open.

The veterinary clinic at 312 Battlefield Boulevard North will continue offering spay and neuter services, wellness appointments and care for non-urgent illnesses.

The Crisis Boarding Program will also continue by appointment, providing temporary care for pets whose owners are facing personal emergencies or other difficult circumstances.

The organization said it is working to find adoptive homes or other appropriate placements for all adoptable animals currently in the shelter.

To help address its financial challenges, the Chesapeake Humane Society has launched a $500,000 community stabilization appeal. They say the money will support financial recovery, maintain essential services and help establish a foundation for eventually reopening shelter operations.

“This is a pivotal moment for the Chesapeake Humane Society,” said Emily Peck, associate director. She encouraged community members, businesses and longtime supporters to contribute to the organization's efforts.

Matthew Morrison, president of the organization's board of directors, said the changes were difficult but necessary to ensure the nonprofit can continue serving Hampton Roads.

The organization plans to focus on financial stability, operational improvements and community partnerships over the next several months. It will also develop a plan for resuming shelter adoption services.

More information about veterinary services, donations, crisis boarding and future updates is available here.

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