Critically Missing Adult Alert issued for 28-year-old woman last seen in Norfolk

The following information was provided by Chesapeake Police Department:

Name: Monai Thornton

Age: 28

Date last seen: June 1 at around 8:45 p.m.

Last known location: 8000 block of Shore Drive, Norfolk, Va.

Physical description: 5'7", 150 lbs., Thornton is a Black woman with orange hair and brown eyes. She has tattoos on her shoulder and back and a nose piercing. Possibly wearing a purple hoodie, black pants and a blue shirt. May be a passenger in a gray Ford Escape with Texas plates: VBT-4457 with her biological father, Robert Thornton, who does not have custody of her.

More details: Thornton is deaf, nonverbal, and has a cognitive learning disability and cerebral palsy. Family members are concerned for her welfare due to her disabilities and the possibility that she may be attempting to leave the state.

Anyone with information is asked to call 757-382-6161.