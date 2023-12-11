Missing Smithfield teen found safe: Police

UPDATE AS OF 12:37 P.M. MONDAY, DECEMBER 11: Smithfield police say Christopher Pelkey, Jr. has been safely located.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE:

Police in Smithfield are looking for a missing 17-year-old.

According to a post on the police depatment's Facebook page, Christopher Pelkey, Jr. was last seen around 10:25 Sunday morning, riding his moped on Astrid Street.

Pelkey may be wearing a black jacket and pants, police said in the post.

Police said Pelkey is autistic, and they are concerned about his wellbeing.

Anyone with information should call Smithfield police at 757-357-3247.