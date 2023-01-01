Watch Now

Money Matters - Sponsored Content

Regardless of your stage of life, income or goals, managing your money can be a challenge. Unexpected expenses, buying a home, planning for retirement, rising gas prices, inflation. Where to start? How to plan? Money Matters, brought to you by Southern Bank, brings you information, tips and simple tools to get you on the right path. Whatever your financial challenges or your financial goals, we want to help you get well soon. So, let’s get started!
Money Matters: Sponsored Video Playlist
Money Matters: Retirement vs. Recession
Money Matters: Credit Card Emergency Fund
Money Matters: Financial Reset
Money Matters: Emergency Fund Accounts
Money Matters: Debt Overload
Money Matters: Natural Disaster Protocol
Money Matters: Preparing for Recession
WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV