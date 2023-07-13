Mother, daughter who went missing found alive in Virginia mountains

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Va. -- Martha Bates and her teenage daughter Mary were found alive Thursday on a Highland County, Virginia mountain.

The 43-year-old mother and 15-year-old daughter disappeared Sunday while on a drive from their Prince George County home to a summer camp in Huttonsville, West Virginia.

A search for the mother and daughter began Sunday after Martha's husband called the police when he realized his wife and daughter never showed up for camp.

"On July 13, 2023, at around 4 p.m., an employee of the Virginia Department of Emergency Management located Martha and Mary Bates, a missing mother and daughter, safe in Highland County, Virginia. We are happy to report that they are in good health and have been reunited with their family," Prince George Police spokesperson Officer Alexis Grochmal wrote in a Thursday afternoon email.

Additional circumstances behind their disappearance and discovery have not yet been released.