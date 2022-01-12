Navy helicopter makes emergency landing in Isle of Wight Co., minor injuries reported

The Virginia State Police are responding to a Navy helicopter crash.

The helicopter made an emergency crash landing at the 12300 block of Oak Lane in Isle of Wight County.

Authorities received the call at approximately 11:31 a.m. on Wednesday.

The aircraft had two people on board and authorities are reporting minor injuries. Based on the photo provided by State Police, the helicopter is an MH-60S Seahawk assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26 at Naval Station Norfolk.

Google Maps shows the location provided by Virginia State Police as a residential area.

This crash is still under investigation.