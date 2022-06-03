Newport News Shipbuilding to ban all tobacco use on shipyard property

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - One of the biggest employers in Hampton Roads is set to ban the use of tobacco products on company property next month.

Todd Corillo, spokesperson for the Huntington Ingalls Industries-owned Newport News Shipbuilding, told News 3 the shipyard will become a tobacco-free workplace on July 11. Corillo said the policy is being enacted "as part of a long-term plan to improve schedule performance and quality for our Navy customer."

The ban of tobacco use on company property "will promote a healthier lifestyle for our employees, make the shipyard a safer work environment and improve shipbuilding productivity," Corillo said.

"We recognize tobacco is an addiction and that adhering to this policy will be challenging for some employees, thus we are not telling employees they have to quit tobacco," he added.

"Those who choose to use tobacco products will still be able to do so when not on company property and not on company time," Corillo said. In addition, information will be provided to employees regarding continued access to the company's smoking cessation programs.

