Newport News student suspended for turning in a boxcutter returns to school

NEWPORT NEWS, VA — A Newport News high school spent the day back in class, days after she said her school punished her for tunning in a boxcutter another student gave to her.

After our story aired, the school system cleared Brianna Dobbins’ record, solving the problem that could have affected her future.

Woodside high school junior Brianna Dobbins says she's been on a rollercoaster of emotions this past week.

Last Thursday, a normal school day started with a ride on the bus to school and ended with a five-day suspension.

Her dad Chris Dobbins says it was a difficult experience for the whole family to endure.

"Seeing my daughter in a state like that just filled me with a whole flood of emotions. I was sad for her then I was angry and then I wanted to do anything to cheer her up," says Dobbins.

Aside from being absent during finals week, the Dobbins' family worried that this smear on Brianna's record would keep her from reaching the stars or the clouds, preventing her from getting into the aviation academy and becoming the youngest fighter pilot in history.

"When I did my discovery flight and I absolutely loved it and ever since then I knew that piloting is what I want to do," says Brianna.

After the dobbins told News 3 their story, we reached out to the school administrators. Shortly after, Brianna's dad got a call from the superintendent's office and was told that Brianna's actions did fit the student code of conduct. The family tells us that the principal and the assistant principal would also have some remedial coaching in reference to the incident. Dobbins thinks it's the school district's book of rules that needs some revision.

"I think that maybe change quite a few rules need to change because who knows what other type of rule there is that could affect someone in the same fashion," says Dobbins.

On Tuesday, Brianna was welcomed back to school. She says returning to class has taken such a weight off her shoulders, aside from the responsibility of her schoolwork.

Her family says this bad experience has brought them closer. While a wrongful suspension might have steered others away from doing the right thing in the future, the Dobbins say, not them.

"We don't want things to change just for our daughter, we want it to change for everybody else's kids too," says Dobbins.