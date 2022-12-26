1,000 nutcrackers! Hampton woman's holiday hobby has taken over her home

HAMPTON, Va. - A Hampton woman's holiday hobby has taken over her home!

Yvonne Worth owns more than 1,000 nutcrackers. She has been collecting them since the 1990s.

“My mom and dad bought me my first two and then it just went on from there," said Worth. "Growing up Christmas was always a big deal in our house so I kept that tradition going.”

Every year Worth starts putting the collection up the day after Thanksgiving; it takes her two days to get them lined up throughout the house.

She even removes furniture to make room for the display.

“I love them, they all have so much character, they’re beautiful to me,” said Worth.

She has some dating back to the 1930s, and different characters, ethnicities, and sizes. This year alone, she received 15 as gifts.

“All the ones people gave me, they mean the most to me,” said Worth.

Even though the collection is likely worth thousands, Worth told News 3 they're priceless.

“To me, there’s not a price on them,” said Worth.