1 adult, 1 child displaced after accidental kitchen fire in Chesapeake

Posted at 12:12 PM, Apr 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-08 12:12:56-04

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - An adult and a child were displaced from their Indian River home after a fire Thursday morning.

According to the Chesapeake Fire Department, the call for the fire came in at 10:53 a.m. after residents reported a fire in the kitchen. Firefighters responded to the 10 block of King George Quay, where they found smoke coming from a two-story townhouse.

The fire was called under control at 11:09 a.m. All occupants escaped prior to the fire, but the adult victim was treated on scene for minor burn injuries.

The occupants will make lodging arrangements with family.

Firefighters ruled the cause of the fire to be accidental.

