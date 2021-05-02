Watch
1 adult, 4 juveniles displaced after fire at Suffolk apartment complex

Suffolk Fire-Rescue
Hoffler Apartments complex fire
Posted at 12:51 PM, May 02, 2021
SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Fire & Rescue units responded to a fire at the Hoffler Apartments complex early Sunday morning.

According to fire officials, the call for the fire came in at 2:38 a.m., and crews arrived at the 2200 block of E. Washington Street at 2:45 a.m.

The fire was quickly knocked down, and fire crews determined that it had started in the bathroom ceiling fan and extended into the attic. There were no injuries.

One adult and four juveniles have been displaced and will stay with family members.

