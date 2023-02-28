1 arrested after man found with gunshot wounds at 7-Eleven in Croaker: James City County police

JAMES CITY COUNTTY, Va. — Around 6:20 p.m. on Feb. 27, the James City County Police Department say they received a report of a gunshot victim at the 7-Eleven located at 8185 Croaker Road in James City County.

The victim, a 56-year-old James City County resident, was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to MCV hospital in Richmond.

Following the report, a police investigation was launched, and they went to the residence of the alleged shooter in the 8200 block of Croaker Road to find the suspect; this location is where the shooting is believed to have happened.

The suspect, James Bradsby, a 49-year-old resident of James City County, was arrested before midnight after police obtained a search warrant.

Bradsby has been charged with the following:

Malicious wounding

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Reckless handling of a firearm

There are no further details to release at this time.

Stay with News 3 for updates.