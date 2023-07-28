1 arrested after ShotSpotter tech alerts VBPD about shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — ShotSpotter technology helped the Virginia Beach Police Department arrest a man for shooting a gun in public.

ShopSpotter is technology that uses acoustic sensors to pick up sounds related to gunshots and pinpoints exactly where the triggers are pulled.

It happened on Monday when a ShotSpotter device alerted officers to shots fired incident in the 5000 block of West Hastings Arch, according to the VBPD.

There were multiple shell casings on the scene.

Police arrested 27-year-old Deondre Fields for discharging a firearm in a public place.