Watch Now
News

Actions

1 arrested after ShotSpotter tech alerts VBPD about shooting

Virginia Beach Police FILE
News 3
FILE
Virginia Beach Police FILE
Posted at 11:49 PM, Jul 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-27 23:49:32-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — ShotSpotter technology helped the Virginia Beach Police Department arrest a man for shooting a gun in public.

ShopSpotter is technology that uses acoustic sensors to pick up sounds related to gunshots and pinpoints exactly where the triggers are pulled.

download.png

Investigations

How sensors pick up gunshots, pinpoint where triggers are pulled locally

Zak Dahlheimer
3:15 PM, Oct 24, 2021

It happened on Monday when a ShotSpotter device alerted officers to shots fired incident in the 5000 block of West Hastings Arch, according to the VBPD.

There were multiple shell casings on the scene.

Police arrested 27-year-old Deondre Fields for discharging a firearm in a public place.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV