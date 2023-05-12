1 baby, then twins & now triplets! Mother shares rare birth story in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — One mother in Hampton Roads has her hands full!

Eight years ago, she welcomed her first child into the world, who is now 8-years-old.

Two years later, she had twins, now 6-years-old.

And now, she has doubled her family! Monique recently gave birth to triplets.

The family said this was a complete surprise following their twins' birth.

The chances of this happening naturally is extremely rare, and there are no statistics on the occurrence, according to Angela Arcieri, who sent us the press release on Friday.

"We're so proud to have been a part of this special moment for this family. Moments like these are truly a reminder of why we love being nurses. It’s been 5 years since we've seen triplets. It’s an honor to be able to provide care and support to families during the most important times of their lives," said one of the nurses at Riverside Regional Medical Center.

The mother and babies are healthy and happy and are now on their way home from the NICU of Virginia’s Riverside Regional Medical Center, Arcieri wrote.

"The delivery is the first in the health system since 2018. Fraternal Triplets Mielle, Jihad and Noelle were born on April 12, 2023, with weights of 3 lbs, 11.3 oz; 3 lbs, 14.8 oz; and 3 lbs, 1.4 oz respectively," explained another nurse.