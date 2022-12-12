1 charged after 2 weekend business robberies in Hampton: Police

HAMPTON, Va. - Police are investigating two business robberies that they say took place on December 11.

Around 7:30 p.m., officials received a call in reference to a business robbery that had just taken place at the Tobacco and Vape store located in the 2300 block of West Mercury Boulevard.

The suspect entered the business, implied he had a firearm and demanded money and other products, according to police. After receiving the items, police say the suspect fled on foot.

During the course of the initial investigation, officials received a call in reference to another business robbery that had just occurred at the Stop and Go convenience store located in the 2200 block of West Mercury Boulevard. The suspect entered the business and demanded money. After not receiving the money, police say the suspect fled the scene on foot and was apprehended moments later.

Malachi D. Johnson, a 28-year-old Hampton man, was charged with robbery and attempt robbery in relation to these incidents.

You can contact the Hampton Police Division at (757)-727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP if you'd like to share any information with police on this case.

Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com. Crime Line callers remain anonymous and never appear in court. If a Crime Line tip results in an arrest, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.

Cpl. E. Williams will receive questions about this release at (757)-810-6683.