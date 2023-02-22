1 dead, 1 critically injured following homicide in Bertie County: Sheriff's Office

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. — A homicide in the township of Aulander has left one person injured and one person dead, according to the Bertie County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Tyrone Ruffin said on Monday, Feb. 20, first responders were sent to 108 N. Commerce Street in Aulander just before midnight after communications received a call about a “female that had been cut.”

When first responders arrived at the scene, they located an injured victim in critical condition and another victim who had died, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The victims have since been identified by the Sheriff’s Office. The injured victim is 62-year-old Rochelle Harrell, who is still in critical condition. The victim who died is 80-year-old Lan Thi Rawles.

Investigators later found another crime scene in the 800 block of S. Commerce Street, also in Aulander. At this scene, investigators located the stolen vehicle of one of the victims.

The Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the homicide. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations was asked to assist in the matter.

So far, no information has been released about potential suspect(s) or motives.

Authorities are imploring anyone with information to call them at 252-794-5330.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Stay with News 3 for updates.