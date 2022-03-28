1 dead, 1 seriously injured after attempted armed robbery in Suffolk, police investigate

SUFFOLK, Va. – A person was left dead and another injured following an attempted armed robbery late Sunday night in Suffolk.

On March 27, 2022, at approximately 10:14 PM, Suffolk 911 Center received a call for service in reference to an attempted Armed Robbery in the 6300 block of Townsend Place.

The caller advised he was in a vehicle when two unknown individuals wearing masked walked up to the vehicle, displayed guns which caused the caller to flee.

Authorities also received several additional calls for service for shots fired from the same area as the attempted armed robbery.

The victim’s vehicle was located in the 6500 block of Hampton Roads Parkway with multiple bullet holes Prior to officers arriving at Townsend.

A man and woman were inside the vehicle and both received gunshot wounds.

Both victims were treated on scene by Suffolk Fire and Rescue; the woman was pronounced deceased on scene and the man was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.