1 dead, 1 injured following car crash near Peninsula Town Center in Hampton: Police

HAMPTON, Va.— A single-vehicle car crash has left one person dead and another person hospitalized, according to the Hampton Police Division.

Police were made aware of the incident on Wednesday, March 1 just before midnight. Officers then headed to the scene in the 1800 block of Merchant Lane, near the Peninsula Town Center.

At the scene, officers found an adult female passenger and an adult male driver. The man sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital. The woman died from her injuries and was pronounced dead just after 3 a.m., police say.

After a preliminary investigation, authorities found that the driver was traveling “at a high rate of speed, lost control of the vehicle and struck a building.”

The crash is under investigation.

