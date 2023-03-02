Watch Now
News

Actions

1 dead, 1 injured following car crash near Peninsula Town Center in Hampton: Police

hampton police
Hampton Police
hampton police
Posted at 5:41 AM, Mar 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-02 05:41:23-05

HAMPTON, Va.— A single-vehicle car crash has left one person dead and another person hospitalized, according to the Hampton Police Division.

Police were made aware of the incident on Wednesday, March 1 just before midnight. Officers then headed to the scene in the 1800 block of Merchant Lane, near the Peninsula Town Center.

At the scene, officers found an adult female passenger and an adult male driver. The man sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital. The woman died from her injuries and was pronounced dead just after 3 a.m., police say.

After a preliminary investigation, authorities found that the driver was traveling “at a high rate of speed, lost control of the vehicle and struck a building.”

The crash is under investigation.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV