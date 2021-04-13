1 dead, 2 injured after 2-vehicle Perquimans Co. crash

PERQUIMANS Co., N.C. - One person died after a two-vehicle crash in Perquimans County that left two other people hurt Sunday night.

At 7:35 p.m. Sunday night, the Perquimans County 911 Center received multiple calls for a crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of Ocean Highway and Hopewell Road.

Perquimans County EMS took two of the people inside the vehicles to Vidant Chowan Hospital. East Care Air Ambulance then airlifted one victim to Vidant Medical Center.

A third person who was involved in the crash died from their injuries on scene.

The Bethel Fire Department, Hertford Fire Department, Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office, Perquimans County EMS, Chowan County EMS, NC State Highway Patrol and two East Care Air Ambulances all responded to the scene. Chief Darren Saunders with Bethel Fire Department provided Incident Command per established National Incident Management System (NIMS) guidelines.

NC State Highway Patrol is investigating this incident.

