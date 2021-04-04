Watch
1 dead, 2 seriously injured after Virginia Beach shooting

Police Lights
Posted at 11:40 PM, Apr 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-03 23:42:59-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Police are investigating a shooting that left one dead and two others seriously injured.

On Saturday, around 10:08 p.m., officials received a call for a gunshot wound in the 1600 block of Hiawatha Drive.

Police arrived and found three people who were shot.

Two of the victims were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say one victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say this is a very active scene and detectives are working on the ongoing investigation. There is no suspect information available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). You can also submit a tip via p3tips.com or by downloading the P3 Tips app available in Apple iTunes and Google Play Stores. Tipsters will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000 if their information leads to an arrest.

