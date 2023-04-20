Watch Now
News

Actions

1 dead after crash between motor vehicle, bicycle in York County: State Police

Virginia State Police
FILE
Virginia State Police
Posted at 5:28 PM, Apr 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-20 17:33:34-04

YORK COUNTY, Va. — One person is dead after a crash involving a motor vehicle and bicycle in York County Thursday afternoon, according to Virginia State Police.

The call came in just before 3:25 p.m. from East Rochambeau Drive near Airport Road.

State Police did not release any other details about the crash.

East Rochambeau Drive is shut down for an investigation, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV