1 dead after crash between motor vehicle, bicycle in York County: State Police

YORK COUNTY, Va. — One person is dead after a crash involving a motor vehicle and bicycle in York County Thursday afternoon, according to Virginia State Police.

The call came in just before 3:25 p.m. from East Rochambeau Drive near Airport Road.

State Police did not release any other details about the crash.

East Rochambeau Drive is shut down for an investigation, police said.

Traffic Alert: On Route 137 (E. Rochambeau Dr) in @YorkCountyVAGov, in the vicinity of Airport Road, motorists can expect delays due to a vehicle crash. All lanes in both directions are closed. A detour is in place at Bruton High School and Airport Road. #hrtraffic — VDOT Hampton Roads (@VaDOTHR) April 20, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back with News 3 for updates.