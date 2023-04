JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash on I-64 in James City County, according to Virginia State Police.

It happened just before 2:40 p.m. Wednesday in the eastbound lanes at mile marker 233.

Authorities did not release the name of the victim.

State Police said they were also on the scene of a crash involving multiple vehicles on westbound I-64 in Chesapeake, west of Shell Road. All lanes are blocked due to that incident.