1 dead after single-vehicle crash, Virginia State Police investigate

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. - Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality.

According to preliminary investigations, at approximately 2:20 a.m. the driver of a 2005 Ford Crown Victoria, DeShaun Tyrail Moss, ran off the roadway and struck a tree.

Officials say that he was traveling on Crescent Road when he lost control of the vehicle, ran off the runway, and struck a tree.

Moss was ejected from the vehicle as it overturned. He died upon impact.

Police say that neither speed nor alcohol appears to be contributing factors in the crash.

The investigation is still ongoing.