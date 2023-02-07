Watch Now
1 dead following car crash on I-664 in Hampton

Posted at 5:36 AM, Feb 07, 2023
HAMPTON, Va. — A crash on I-664 left a passenger dead, according to Virginia State Police.

On Monday, Feb. 6 around 5:15 p.m., state police responded to a crash involving one car on I-664, northbound. Police say the crash occurred south of Power Plant Parkway in Hampton.

Police reported that the driver, Joseph L. Locklear Jr., lost control of his vehicle while driving on I-664, causing him to run off the road and into a construction barrel. The car then went into a ditch and hit several trees before stopping, according to police.

Authorities say the passenger, who has since been identified as 38-year-old Alvin Lamar Emanuel Banks of Suffolk, died upon impact. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to police.

Locklear was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

