1 dead following crash on S. George Washington Highway, Chesapeake police investigating

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Police Department says its officers are investigating a fatal crash that occurred at the intersection of S. George Washington Highway and Highway 17.

Officers responded to the scene around 5:40 a.m. on Monday, May 8, according to CPD. Police say officers learned that a tractor-trailer traveling southbound on S. George Washington Highway collided with a passenger car at the intersection with Highway 17.

Police say the sole person in the passenger car died and the driver of the tractor-trailer did not sustain injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, and the Chesapeake Police Accident Reconstruction Team is on the scene.

The department asks anyone with information about the incident to submit a tip to the Crime Line by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or by visiting P3TIPS.com.

