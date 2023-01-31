1 dead following tow truck crash in Gloucester County: Police

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. – A man driving a tow truck in Gloucester County died after crashing the vehicle, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say a call came in on Tuesday, Jan. 31 around 12:48 a.m. about a crash at Rt. 17 and Zandler Way.

The crash involved a 2013 Ford F550 flatbed tow truck registered to Born to Grind Roadside Towing.

Authorities say the driver “ran off the roadway into the median and struck a traffic signal pole.”

The driver, who has since been identified as 28-year-old Marquise Tashawn Haskins of Hopewell, was ejected from the vehicle and died from his injuries. Police say he did not have a seatbelt on.

There was also a male passenger in the tow truck during the time of the crash. Police say he has been taken to Riverside Walter Reed Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Police have not said what caused the crash, but they noted that speed and alcohol “do not appear to be factors at this time.”