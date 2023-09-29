1 dead in 3 car crash on Shore Dr. in Virginia Beach: Police

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department says there has been a fatal crash on Shore Drive.

Officers are investigating a three vehicle crash that left one driver dead, according to the VBPD. The other two drivers were taken to the hospital for what police believe to be non-life-threatening injuries.

There were no other passengers in the cars.

The Virginia Beach Police Department said that Shore Drive's westbound traffic is currently shutdown between 83rd Street an First Landing Road.