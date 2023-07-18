Watch Now
1 dead in early morning fire on Tarleton Bivouac in James City County

Posted at 4:38 PM, Jul 18, 2023
JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — One person died in a house fire in James City County early Tuesday morning.

The call came in around 2:40 a.m. in the 100 block of Tarleton Bivouac. Crews found heavy smoke coming from the home, and it was reported there were still people inside.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the James City County Fire Department. They were not immediately identified.

A second person was flown to VCU Medical Center in Richmond, officials said. A third person, who was found unresponsive at the scene, was taken to Riverside Doctors Hospital Williamsburg in serious condition.

The James City County Fire Marshal’s Office is working to figure out how the fire started,

