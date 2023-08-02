1 home destroyed, another impacted by fire on Speckled Rock Lane in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 2-alarm fire destroyed one home and impacted another on Speckled Rock Lane in Virginia Beach, according to VBFD.

The department says units were sent to the scene around 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday, August 2. At the scene, crews say they saw flames and smoke coming from two two-story houses on Speckled Rock Lane.

The fire was put out around 2:30 a.m., VBFD says. The department learned that the fire started in one home, which is now destroyed, before spreading to another home. The extent of damage to the second home is unclear.

An adult and a pet from the second home are now displaced and receiving assistance from the Red Cross, VBFD says. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Stay with News 3 for updates.