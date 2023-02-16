1 injured, hospitalized in serious motorcycle crash in Norfolk: Police

NORFOLK, Va. — A motorcycle was involved in a serious crash in Norfolk last night, according to the Norfolk Police Department.

The Department was alerted about the incident around 7:30. The crash occurred in the 7200 block of Granby Street, said police. That’s near the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral.

A man suffering life-threatening injuries was taken to the hospital, according to police.

There is currently no information regarding the hospitalized man’s identity or the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story.

