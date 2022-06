NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - One person has died and two others were injured after a single-vehicle crash in the area of Mercy Boulevard and River Road in Newport News Friday night.

The call came in just after 9 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a sedan that had crashed into a tree.

One person was pronounced dead on scene.

The other two victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment. It is not known how serious their injuries are.

The crash is still under investigation.

Stay with News 3 for updates.