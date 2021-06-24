1 killed, 2 injured in 2 separate Norfolk shootings; police investigating

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police are investigating two separate shootings in the city Wednesday night, one of which was fatal.

The first shooting happened in the 400 block of Woodview Avenue. The call came in at 10:40 p.m.

Police say a man has been pronounced dead at the scene.

A separate shooting in the 1500 block of Berkley Avenue Ext. happened around 10:45 p.m. In this incident, two people were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment.

One of the victim's injuries are said to be life-threatening, while the other victim's injuries are non-life-threatening.

There is no further information.

If you know anything about these shootings, you are asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online here.

