Watch
News

Actions

1 killed, 2 injured in 2 separate Norfolk shootings; police investigating

items.[0].image.alt
Norfolk Police
Norfolk police union pres. estimates over 100 vacancies within department
Posted at 11:42 PM, Jun 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-23 23:42:19-04

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police are investigating two separate shootings in the city Wednesday night, one of which was fatal.

The first shooting happened in the 400 block of Woodview Avenue. The call came in at 10:40 p.m.

Police say a man has been pronounced dead at the scene.

A separate shooting in the 1500 block of Berkley Avenue Ext. happened around 10:45 p.m. In this incident, two people were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment.

One of the victim's injuries are said to be life-threatening, while the other victim's injuries are non-life-threatening.

There is no further information.

If you know anything about these shootings, you are asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online here.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections