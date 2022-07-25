1 killed in crash in Southhampton County, 2 flown to hospital

SUFFOLK, Va. - A crash on 58 in Southhampton County has left a person dead and two others injured.

According to police, this was a 2 vehicle crash involving a van, carrying three people, and a box truck with the driver as the only occupant. The call from the crash came in at 6:50 and it is being considered a rollover crash that sent two of the three passengers to the hospital via helicopter.

The driver of the box truck was not injured in the crash.

The eastbound lane of 58 has been closed and a detour is in place.

News 3 is working to learn more.