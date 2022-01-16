1 man killed, 1 man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after shooting inside Hampton residence

HAMPTON, Va. - The Hampton Police Division is investigating after one man was killed and another was severely injured in a shooting Saturday night.

According to police, dispatch received a call at 10:43 p.m. in reference to a shooting that just occurred in the first block of Scott Drive.

When officers arrived, they found two men who had been struck by gunfire. One victim was pronounced dead on scene, and the second was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Preliminary investigations revealed the two men involved were known to each other and exchanged gunfire inside of a residence.

The motive and circumstances of this incident are still under investigation, and there is no further information at this time.

If you or anyone you know has information that could help police, call the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.