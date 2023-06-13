Watch Now
1 of 2 men accused in Chesapeake woman's death during VB robbery takes plea deal

News 3 reporter Zak Dahlheimer
Posted at 8:14 PM, Jun 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-12 20:14:13-04

One of two Chesapeake men accused of murdering a woman during a robbery in Virginia Beach has taken a plea deal.

Michael White pleaded guilty to murder and several other charges. In exchange, gets a cap of no more than 50 years in prison.

The Commonwealth's Attorney said was ready to provide that White and his brother Darius robbed Steve and Annie Smith at the Harris Teeter gas pumps on Independence Boulevard in December 2021.

Prosecutors said during the robbery, Darius shot Annie Smith three times in the chest. She died at the scene.

Darius White's cases ended in a mistrial last month, but the Commonwealth's Attorneys Office said it's planning to retry the case.

