1 person arrested in connection with fatal Suffolk double shooting; police looking for 2 other suspects

SUFFOLK, Va. - One person has been arrested in connection with a shooting in the 1100 block of Cogic Square on November 28 that left one person dead and another seriously injured.

Kareem Jamal Hunter, 24, of Suffolk was arrested Thursday on charges including First-Degree Murder, Shooting from Vehicle, Shooting Across Road, Discharge Firearm 1000 ft. of School, Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon, Shooting with Intent to Maim and Use of Firearm in the Commission of a Felony.

He is currently in custody at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

The shooting happened at 3 p.m. on November 28.

When police arrived on scene, they found one person, 21-year-old Jason Javon Lewis, who died from his injuries. Hunter was found with life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital, where he stayed until he was arrested.

Suffolk Police have also charged two other people in connection with this incident. They are still wanted.

Authorities are looking for Dennis Whitehead, 21, of Suffolk, who has been charged with First-Degree Murder, Shooting at an Occupied Vehicle, Discharge Firearm 1000 ft. of School, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Shooting with Intent to Maim and Use of Firearm Committing Felony.

Police say Whitehead is known to drive a black Nissan sedan. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Police are also looking for Latrawn Armstrong, 21, also of Suffolk, who is wanted on charges including First-Degree Murder, Shooting at an Occupied Vehicle, Discharge Firearm 1000 ft. of School, Shooting with Intent to Maim and Use of Firearm Committing Felony.

The department says Armstrong possibly lives in the 100 block of Wake Forest Court. He is also considered armed and dangerous.

The investigation remains ongoing.

If you know where Whitehead and Armstrong may be, you are asked to contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

