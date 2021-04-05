1 person displaced after Suffolk fire damages home

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to a house fire Sunday evening.

Officials were called at 8:12 p.m., for a fire in the 1400 block of Lipton Circle located in the Kilby Shores Subdivision.

When crews arrived at the scene at 8:17 p.m. they found a single-family home, which had fire in the attic and main floor of the structure.

Firefighters say there was moderate fire damage to one end of the home and smoke damage throughout the entire home. No injuries were reported. The resident of the home is now displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation

