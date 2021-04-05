Watch
News

Actions

1 person displaced after Suffolk fire damages home

items.[0].image.alt
Suffolk Fire & Rescue
Lipton Circle - 1 - 4-4-21.jpg
Lipton Circle - 2 - 4-4-21.jpg
Lipton Circle - 3 - 4-4-21.jpg
Posted at 10:15 PM, Apr 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-04 22:15:59-04

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to a house fire Sunday evening.

Officials were called at 8:12 p.m., for a fire in the 1400 block of Lipton Circle located in the Kilby Shores Subdivision.

When crews arrived at the scene at 8:17 p.m. they found a single-family home, which had fire in the attic and main floor of the structure.

Firefighters say there was moderate fire damage to one end of the home and smoke damage throughout the entire home. No injuries were reported. The resident of the home is now displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Safely Back to School

State of Education