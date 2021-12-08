1 person in custody after Suffolk shooting leaves man seriously injured

SUFFOLK, Va. - One person is in custody after a shooting in the 1500 block of Holland Road that left a man injured Tuesday night.

Dispatchers got a call for service for a fight in progress at 8:45 p.m., and five minutes later, a second call came in about someone being shot at the same location.

Suffolk Fire/EMS personnel treated the victim on scene and took him to a local hospital for treatment for his injuries, which are said to be serious.

Police say the suspect involved in this incident was on scene when officers arrived and was taken into custody without incident.

The investigation remains ongoing.

There is no further information.

If you know anything about this shooting, you are asked to contact Suffolk Police or call the Suffolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted online at P3Tips.com.

