1 person in hospital after 2-vehicle crash in Suffolk that damaged power pole

SUFFOLK, Va. - One person was taken to the hospital after a crash between a passenger vehicle and an SUV in the 700 block of E. Washington Street Monday afternoon.

Suffolk Police responded to the two-vehicle crash around 1:08 p.m.

Authorities say the SUV ran off the road and hit a power pole. Dominion Energy crews are on scene making repairs, and Public Works crews have put detour signs in the area.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue crews also responded and provided emergency medical assessment and treatment. One person was taken to a local hospital via ground transportation for further treatment.

The crash caused both directions of E. Washington Street to be closed.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation at this time.

