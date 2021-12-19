1 person injured following Chesapeake house fire in Portlock section of city

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The Chesapeake Fire Department responded to a house fire in the Portlock section of the city.

Firefighters received the call in the 4000 block of 1st St, at 3:16 p.m. Units arrived on scene to find smoke coming from the front door of the single-story home.

The fire was called out at 3:31 p.m.

According to officials, the fire was determined to be accidental, caused by cooking.

One injury was reported and the person was taken to a local hospital.

No lodging arrangements are needed as officials say the occupants will stay with family members.

