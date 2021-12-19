Watch
News

Actions

1 person injured following Chesapeake house fire in Portlock section of city

items.[0].image.alt
StoryBlocks
(News 3)
generic
Posted at 5:01 PM, Dec 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-19 17:01:25-05

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The Chesapeake Fire Department responded to a house fire in the Portlock section of the city.

Firefighters received the call in the 4000 block of 1st St, at 3:16 p.m. Units arrived on scene to find smoke coming from the front door of the single-story home.

The fire was called out at 3:31 p.m.

According to officials, the fire was determined to be accidental, caused by cooking.

One injury was reported and the person was taken to a local hospital.

No lodging arrangements are needed as officials say the occupants will stay with family members.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo.png

Positively Hampton Roads

Give to the Holiday Helpers campaign