1 person injured following Chesapeake house fire in Portlock section of city

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The Chesapeake Fire Department responded to a house fire in the Portlock section of the city.
Firefighters received the call in the 4000 block of 1st St, at 3:16 p.m. Units arrived on scene to find smoke coming from the front door of the single-story home.
The fire was called out at 3:31 p.m.
According to officials, the fire was determined to be accidental, caused by cooking.
One injury was reported and the person was taken to a local hospital.
No lodging arrangements are needed as officials say the occupants will stay with family members.