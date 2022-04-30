1 person killed, 1 injured after vehicle overturns, crashes in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. - One person was killed and another was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Suffolk Saturday morning.

According to the Suffolk Police Department, dispatch received a call for a crash involving an overturned vehicle at around 5:45 a.m.

Crews responded to the 5000 block of Pruden Boulevard, where they located the crash scene. An adult occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead on scene, and a second adult occupant was treated for injuries.

The victim's name has not been released at this time.

Public Works will be setting up lane adjustments in the area of the 5000 block of Pruden Boulevard. Lane closures and alternating traffic will be in place for the next several hours as the investigation into the cause of the crash continues.