1 person killed, 3 hospitalized following serious vehicle crash in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The Chesapeake Police Department is investigating after one person was killed and three more were injured in a crash late Tuesday night.

According to police, officers were called to the intersection of Battlefield Boulevard and Campostella Road at 11:20 p.m. for reports of a serious vehicle crash. When officers arrived, they learned that a four-door sedan was traveling through the intersection of Battlefield and Campostella when a pickup truck ran the red light and struck the sedan.

One person inside the sedan was killed on impact and two more were taken to a local hospital in serious condition. The pickup truck's driver was also injured and was taken to the hospital.

Both vehicles suffered from heavy damage.

Police say alcohol may play a factor in the fatal crash.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.